NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For the second week in a row, the Tennessee gas price average saw a double-digit increase week-over-week, according to data provided by AAA – The Auto Club Group.
Since last Monday, gas prices across Tennessee have risen 10 cents, on average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.12, which is 22 cents more expensive than one month ago and $1.18 more than one year ago.
“Compared to the price of gas a year ago, it now costs consumers about $17 more to fill up their vehicles,” Megan Cooper, AAA – The Auto Club Group, spokesperson said in a news release. “Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like drivers will be finding relief at the pump any time soon. Global supply concerns continue to keep upward pressure on the price of crude oil, which is now closing daily above $80 per barrel.”
According to the data, four metro areas saw double-digit increase in its metro averages over the last week: Cleveland (up 17 cents), Nashville (up 15 cents), Chattanooga (up 14 cents) and Clarksville (up 12 cents). About 24% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00 per gallon. The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.93 for regular unleaded while the highest 10% of pump prices are $3.35 for regular unleaded.
Nashville is the most expensive metro market in Tennessee at $3.17 per gallon, followed by Cleveland ($3.16) and Johnson City ($3.12). Jackson is the least expensive metro market in the state at $3.09 followed by Morristown and Clarksville, both at $3.10 per gallon.
