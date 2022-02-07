Gas price decreases

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Gas prices continue to steadily rise across the state of Tennessee with a five cent average increase since February 1.

According to a report from AAA - The Auto Club Group, Tennessee gas average is now sitting at $3.15. An increase of 13 cents since this time in January and more than 91 cents since this time in 2021.

"Oil prices saw another strong round of gains last week, so, unfortunately, it looks like the pain at the pump may continue,” said Stephanie Milani, Tennessee Public Affairs Director, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "The upward momentum in crude prices has been driven by geopolitical concerns related to Russia, cold weather and constricted global crude output. The price of crude rose $6 last week, which if sustained, could trigger another 10-15 cent hike at the pump in the coming weeks."

As of right now, 14 percent of gas stations across Tennessee have prices below three dollars. 

The lowest 10 percent of pump prices is sitting at just under three dollars while the highest 10 percent is sitting right around $3.50 in some areas.

Weather conditions along with geopolitical tensions are helping to drive the price of oil higher, which is in the low-$90s per barrel, nearly $30 more than in August.

The cold weather in the U.S. is driving the demand up for heating units.

Meanwhile, the concern that Russia will react to potential western sanctions by withholding crude oil from the already tight global market puts heavy upward pressure on prices.

The national average for a gallon of gas has surged to $3.44, eight cents more than a week ago. Gas was last this expensive in 2014.

 

Monday

Sunday

Week Ago

Month Ago

One Year Ago

Tennessee

$3.147

$3.139

$3.101

$3.021

$2.235

Chattanooga

$3.091

$3.099

$3.070

$3.005

$2.126

Knoxville

$3.100

$3.089

$3.051

$3.023

$2.241

Memphis

$3.249

$3.235

$3.180

$3.087

$2.257

Nashville

$3.176

$3.175

$3.149

$3.057

$2.254

