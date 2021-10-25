NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gas prices continue to rise in Tennessee but at a slower rate than the last couple of week, according to data from AAA – The Auto Club Group.
Since last Monday, gas prices across Tennessee have increased four cents on average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.16 which is 26 cents more expensive than one month ago and $1.25 more than one year ago.
“With the U.S. economy slowly recovering from the depths of the pandemic, demand for gas is robust, but the supply is tight,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group, in a news release. “We haven’t seen prices this high since September of 2014.”
According to data, 9% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00. The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.98 for regular unleaded while the highest 10% of pump prices are $3.39 for regular unleaded.
The recent surge in the price of gas may seem spooky with Halloween approaching, but it’s not frightening people away from driving as demand continues to rise. The national average price for a gallon of gasoline rose six cents over the past week to hit $3.38. The pump price has gone up every day in the past 27 days, adding around 20 cents to the cost of a gallon of gas.
The recent rise in the pump prices is due to higher demand coupled with a decline in stocks alongside elevated crude prices. Global oil production is still below pre-pandemic levels.
Today’s national average of $3.38 is 20 cents more than a month ago and $1.22 more than a year ago, and 77 cents more than in 2019.
In Tennessee, the most expensive metro-area markets are Morristown ($3.21), Nashville ($3.18) and Knoxville ($3.17) while Clarksville ($3.11), Chattanooga ($3.13) and Jackson ($3.15) are the lease expensive metro markets.
