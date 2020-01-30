BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - A gas main break is shutting down Franklin Road between Holly Tree Gap and Moores Lane in Brentwood.
Details about the gas main break are currently unclear at this time. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes until further notice. It is not clear if any evacuations are being made at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
