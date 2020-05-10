Ruptured Gas Line.jpg
Courtesy: Mt. Juliet PD

MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A gas line has been ruptured after a car crashed into a McDonalds near the intersection of Lebanon Road and Mt. Juliet Road. 

Police say the driver of a white SUV lost control and hit a silver car, which then hit the McDonald's. The driver of the SUV was arrested for DUI. 

The building has since been evacuated as crews attend to the gas line. The public is asked to avoid the area at this time. 

News4 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as new information is made available. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.