MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A gas line has been ruptured after a car crashed into a McDonalds near the intersection of Lebanon Road and Mt. Juliet Road.
Police say the driver of a white SUV lost control and hit a silver car, which then hit the McDonald's. The driver of the SUV was arrested for DUI.
Update: A motorist in a white SUV lost control and struck a silver car, which then struck McDonalds. The gas rupture was quickly stopped. 1 occupant of an involved vehicle has minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/d2FDSPq4QD— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) May 10, 2020
The building has since been evacuated as crews attend to the gas line. The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.
News4 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as new information is made available.
