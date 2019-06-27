MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A gas line rupture shut down Belinda Parkway between Providence Trail and Hidden Cove Road near Providence Marketplace on Thursday morning.
According to Mt. Juliet Police, the road was closed while crews worked to repair the gas line in the area. Two businesses were sheltering in place until the all clear is given.
Update: The rupture is on a construction site, and it was caused during construction work. Providence Animal Hospital has been evacuated, and Primrose School students & staff are safely sheltering in place. @PiedmontNG crews are enroute to repair the gas line.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) June 27, 2019
The line was repaired shortly before 10:30 a.m.
Gas Rupture Update: The rupture has been repaired. Roadways and businesses are going back to normal operation. https://t.co/MhH6l4pJBb— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) June 27, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.