MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) -- Emergency crews were called to a ruptured natural gas line behind Kroger grocery store at the Providence Marketplace on Friday.
Fire and emergency crews were called to the rear of Providence Marketplace, where a natural gas line had been severed by a construction crew.
Piedmont Natural Gas crews were also on-location, and worked to stop the leak.
Due to the gas leak, police evacuated the Kroger grocery store as a precaution.
Less than 20 minutes later, Mt. Juliet police alerted the public that the leak had been stopped, and customers and employees were allowed to return to the businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.