NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A gas leak caused by construction workers shut down part of 8th Avenue between Division and Gleeves Streets.
Investigators tell News4 that Piedmont Natural Gas and Nashville Fire Department worked to control the leak. Crews working on Division Street and 9th Avenue ruptured the gas line.
Gas was shut off shortly after 12:30 p.m. and fire department will reopen 8th Avenue shortly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.