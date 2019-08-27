RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A gas leak caused homes to be evacuated on Old Nashville Highway and Chicken Pike near Smyrna earlier today.
According to Rutherford County Fire Rescue, multiple agencies responded to a scene after construction crews hit a gas line that caused the leak. Old Nashville Highway, Chicken Pike, and Baker Road are still closed in the area due to clean up from the gas line rupture.
A gas leak has caused the closure of Old Nashville Hwy between Baker Rd & Chicken Pike in Smyrna. This leak is affecting twenty homes directly, and some homes have been evacuated. ETA: road closure will last through most of the afternoon while crews work to repair the leak. pic.twitter.com/QUjvInrEfa— Town of Smyrna (@TownofSmyrnaTN) August 27, 2019
Update on Gas leak in Smyrna - all necessary evacuations have taken place, and roads are blocked/closed. It is likely to take 2 hours for the situation to resolve, we will update with more info as we get it. #RutherfordCountyTN— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) August 27, 2019
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
