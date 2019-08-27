Gas leak causing evacuations, road closures in Smyrna

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A reported gas leak is causing homes to be evacuated on Old Nashville Highway and Chicken Pike near Smyrna.
According to Rutherford County Fire Rescue, multiple agencies are on scene after construction crews hit a gas line which caused the leak. Old Nashville Highway, Chicken Pike, and Baker Road are closed in the area due to the ruptured gas line.
Residents not being evacuated are advised to shelter in place until otherwise noted. Crews are estimating it will take approximately two hours to fix the situation.
Update on Gas leak in Smyrna - all necessary evacuations have taken place, and roads are blocked/closed. It is likely to take 2 hours for the situation to resolve, we will update with more info as we get it. #RutherfordCountyTN— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) August 27, 2019
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
