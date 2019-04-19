This could be one Nashville company’s big break.
Gary Musick Productions and Destination Musick City are at the forefront of stage design for the NFL draft.
This small company in Nashville has done some major events. Getting the phone call from ESPN 6 weeks ago is something they’ve been dreaming of.
“I love working here," Sarah Freeman from Gary Musick Productions and Destination Musick City tells me.
She calls it a playground for adults.
Destination Musick city and Gary Musick productions are sister companies in Nashville that specialize in production, fabrication and all things creative. They host events, find venues, and turn visions into reality for companies. After a year of waiting, ESPN contacted them to design the stages. They have built the idea from the ground up.
“The theme is authentic Nashville. We did want to give people a little bit of what they think is Nashville so you will see some cowboy boots and cowboy hats, even though us locals don’t really wear that around," Freeman says.
Freeman tells me her team wants to encompass the beauty and history of Nashville too. They’ve been working non stop with just 25 employees to get it done.
“We’ve done everything from A-Z. All of the creative, all of the design. All the renders. Now we are fabricating and will begin loading tomorrow," freeman tells me.
Meticulous wood work, Hand crafted guitars, LED lights and more...their vision for the stages are finally coming to life. For staff here, the most exciting part is for the world to see their hard work on a national stage.
“Having this shown on a national level is absolutely amazing for me personally," Freeman says.
They built and designed six sets for ESPN. Popular shows like Golic & Wingo and First Take will broadcast live from downtown Nashville using these sets next week.
Six stages and just six weeks to complete it all. They just finished up today and are loading all their material to go downtown tomorrow.
