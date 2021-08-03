NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is scheduled to take the stage in Kansas City this week a few days after his performance in Nashville was postponed due to bad weather.

However, the stadium tour announced today that it is reassessing its tour dates after its August 14th show in Lincoln Nebraska.

After Nebraska, the tour has a 3-week window with no scheduled show where they said the tour will assess the remainder of its tour dates due to the resurgence of the COVID virus.

"Although Seattle is the first city back after that three weeks, we still don't know what is going to happen to concerts at this point...therefore, until we are sure we can play the date, we will not be going forward with the Seattle on sale," said a tour spokesperson.

Garth Brooks also made a statement in regards to the rescheduling.

"It breaks my heart to see city after city go on sale and then have to ask those sweet people and the venues to reschedule," said Garth Brooks. "We have a three week window coming up where we, as a group, will assess the remainder of the stadium tour this year. It's humbling to see people put this much faith in you as an artist, and it kills me to think I am letting them down."