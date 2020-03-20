NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Country superstar Garth Brooks has announced he and his wife Trisha Yearwood will be livestreaming an acoustic set Monday night at 6 p.m.
The event will be called Inside Studio G and fans are encouraged to send song requests on social media by using #GarthRequestLive.
Monday night at 7pm ET the Queen and I are playing your requests during #StudioG! Tweet your song requests with #GarthRequestLive and let’s let music connect us during this disconnected time! It’s house cleaning ALL NIGHT LONG!!! love, g— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) March 20, 2020
The concert will be livestreamed on Facebook.
