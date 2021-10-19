NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Garth Brooks is coming to the Ryman Auditorium next month.
The country music legend will perform at the Ryman on Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.
The concert comes after his show at Nissan Stadium was canceled after severe weather. Shortly after that cancelation, Brooks canceled his tour due to a rise in COVID cases.
There is limited seating available for the event, and tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. The tickets are $250, and four ticket limit per order. To get your tickets, click here.
Anyone attending the event must provide proof of COVID 19 vaccination or recent negative test required.
