NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Garth Brooks is coming to Nissan Stadium.

The final tour date of Brooks' tour will be in Nashville and the April 16th is his only Stadium Tour date in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Tickets for the show $94.95, all inclusive and go on sale on March 4 at 10 a.m.

His previous show at Nissan Stadium was canceled due to sever weather. 

There is an eight ticket limit per purchase. There are only three ways to purchase tickets by clicking here, the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster App on your mobile phone.

 

