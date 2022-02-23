NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Garth Brooks is coming to Nissan Stadium.
The final tour date of Brooks' tour will be in Nashville and the April 16th is his only Stadium Tour date in Tennessee and Kentucky.
Tickets for the show $94.95, all inclusive and go on sale on March 4 at 10 a.m.
His previous show at Nissan Stadium was canceled due to sever weather.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Severe thunderstorm warnings caused the Garth Brooks concert to be put on a weather delay Saturday night, leaving thous…
There is an eight ticket limit per purchase. There are only three ways to purchase tickets by clicking here, the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster App on your mobile phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.