Garth Brooks to host concert event at drive-ins across the country

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Garth Brooks is hosting a concert that will be shown exclusively at drive-in theaters across the country.
The concert will be shown at 300 drive-ins across the country on June 27.
Brooks said he's excited to be playing again.
“This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in," Brooks said in a statement on Thursday.
The event, which will be produced by Encore Live, "will be the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada."
Encore Live Founder and CEO Walter Kinzie said this concert event will provide a safe entertainment option for families.
“We’re excited to partner with Garth, who’s already done so much to help the entertainment industry during these tough times, to provide a truly unique and incredible concert that will do a whole lot of good for local businesses and communities," Kinzie said in a statement on Thursday.
Tickets will be on sale on June 19 at 11 a.m. They will be on sale by clicking here.
The tickets will cost $100, all inclusive. Each ticket will admit one passenger car/truck. And the event will start at dusk, rain or shine.
