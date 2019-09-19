NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Ticketmaster has a virtual "waiting room" to get in line for the second on-sale opportunity to buy Neyland Stadium show tickets.
Visitors going to Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks will be in queue to purchase tickets for the November 16th show, starting at 9:00AM central on Thursday, September 19th.
Tickets for this once-in-a-lifetime event cost $94.95, including all fees, and can only be purchased via Ticketmaster through one of the following three methods:
• Online via Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks
• Charge by phone on the Ticketmaster "Garth Brooks Line" – 1-877-654-2784
• Via the Ticketmaster App, which can be downloaded on a mobile device
Due to the already evident intense ticket demand for this show, it is vitally important for fans to create a Ticketmaster account before Thursday morning. This will ensure a quicker purchasing experience. Fans are encouraged to visit Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks and click on "Insider Tips" to create an account. Fans who already have an existing Ticketmaster account are urged to log in and update their information, such as address and credit card number.
Ticketmaster again is offering its "Garth Smart Queue," or virtual waiting room, feature that goes live Thursday at 9 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. CT. For information Garth's Smart Queue, click HERE.
