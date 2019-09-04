KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour will play at Neyland Stadium in November.
The concert will be on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. EST. It will be the first concert at Neyland Stadium in 16 years and only the third in stadium history.
“Hosting Garth Brooks as the University of Tennessee celebrates its 225th anniversary is extra special,” said UT Chancellor Donde Plowman. “This is a tremendous event, not just for UT, but for Knoxville and the surrounding communities as well. We are excited to work with our community partners to host one of the best-selling musical artists of all time at the best stadium in the country.”
The show will take place rain or shine at Neyland Stadium, a football venue that boasts a capacity of 102,455.
“This is an incredibly special opportunity for the University of Tennessee to host an event of this magnitude,” said UT Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer. “I’m grateful to Garth Brooks and his team for working with us to host what is going to be an epic night in Neyland Stadium.”
Michael Jackson (August 1984) and Kenny Chesney (June 2003) previously performed stadium concerts at Neyland Stadium.
Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 13 at 9 a.m. CST via Ticketmaster. Seating will be In-The-Round.
