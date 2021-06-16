NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee is inviting Tennesseans to break an attendance record at Nissan Stadium when Garth Brooks makes his first-ever appearance at the venue this summer.
Music City is roaring back & it’s about to be louder than ever thanks to my friend @garthbrooks! Get your tickets & help set an all-time attendance record at @NissanStadium. Let’s show the world that Nashville is open & country music is stronger than ever. https://t.co/BHSiKjk6cK pic.twitter.com/Sv3spn3Cqw— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) June 16, 2021
"Music City is roaring back, and it’s about to be louder than ever thanks to renowned artist Garth Brooks,” said Gov. Lee. “Get your tickets, buy the boots and help us set an all-time attendance record at Nissan Stadium. Let’s show the world that Nashville is open and country music is stronger than ever before.”
Coming home!!! So Excited!!!! love, g pic.twitter.com/pgMttnaNHb— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 16, 2021
Brooks will play Nissan Stadium on July 31 in his first-ever appearance at the venue.
Nissan's current concert attendance record was set in 2019 when country artist Eric Church performed in front of 56,521 people.
Tickets to Brooks' show will be available starting Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. CT.
