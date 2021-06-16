Garth Brooks

This file photo shows country singer Garth Brooks. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

 Kevork Djansezian

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee is inviting Tennesseans to break an attendance record at Nissan Stadium when Garth Brooks makes his first-ever appearance at the venue this summer.

"Music City is roaring back, and it’s about to be louder than ever thanks to renowned artist Garth Brooks,” said Gov. Lee. “Get your tickets, buy the boots and help us set an all-time attendance record at Nissan Stadium. Let’s show the world that Nashville is open and country music is stronger than ever before.”

Brooks will play Nissan Stadium on July 31 in his first-ever appearance at the venue. 

Nissan's current concert attendance record was set in 2019 when country artist Eric Church performed in front of 56,521 people. 

Tickets to Brooks' show will be available starting Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. CT.

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.