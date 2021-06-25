NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Garth Brooks is performing his first-ever show at Nissan Stadium in Nashville next month and fans can finally purchase their tickets today.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. for the July 31st concert and will be available on Ticketmaster.
Brooks spoke with us earlier this week about going back to performing during a pandemic. He says he's inviting fans who feel safe to come out and have a great time at the show.
"Of course the main goal, as always, is they leave that stadium loving each other more than they came," he said smiling.
Governor Bill Lee released a statement encouraging fans to break an attendance record at Nissan Stadium for the show.
When asked about how many fans he hopes to play for, Brooks said attendance is only just a number.
"It could be one, it could be 100,000, it doesn't matter to me. It's still all about connection. That one-on-one thing so you never know. You don't play for the numbers, you go out there and play for the music and whatever happens, happens," Brooks said.
Click below to watch the full interview:
Garth Brooks on Nashville show: "The main goal is they leave that stadium loving each other more than they came"
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Garth Brooks joined News4 Today LIVE this morning and spoke to us about his upcoming show in Nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.