NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Garth Brooks is performing his first-ever show at Nissan Stadium in Nashville next month and fans can finally purchase their tickets today.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. for the July 31st concert and will be available on Ticketmaster.

Brooks spoke with us earlier this week about going back to performing during a pandemic. He says he's inviting fans who feel safe to come out and have a great time at the show.

"Of course the main goal, as always, is they leave that stadium loving each other more than they came," he said smiling.

Governor Bill Lee released a statement encouraging fans to break an attendance record at Nissan Stadium for the show.

When asked about how many fans he hopes to play for, Brooks said attendance is only just a number.

"It could be one, it could be 100,000, it doesn't matter to me. It's still all about connection. That one-on-one thing so you never know. You don't play for the numbers, you go out there and play for the music and whatever happens, happens," Brooks said.

