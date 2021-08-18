Kennedy Center Honors

FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

 Brent N. Clarke

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Country music legend Garth Brooks has canceled his concerts in five cities including Nashville. 

The locations of the canceled concerts are as follows: 

  • Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, scheduled for September 18th
  • Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, scheduled for September 25th
  • M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, scheduled for October 2nd
  • Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, scheduled for October 9th
  • Nissan Stadium in Nashville which has not been rescheduled yet 

Ticket holders will not have to take any action to receive a full refund. 

Severe thunderstorm warnings caused the Brooks concert on July 31 to be postponed.

A spokesperson for the tour said they are continuing "to monitor the virus' impact and watch how schools, sports, and other entertainment entities are handling this stage of the pandemic." 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.