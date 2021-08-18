NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Country music legend Garth Brooks has canceled his concerts in five cities including Nashville.
The locations of the canceled concerts are as follows:
Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, scheduled for September 18th Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, scheduled for September 25th M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, scheduled for October 2nd Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, scheduled for October 9th Nissan Stadium in Nashville which has not been rescheduled yet
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Garth Brooks joined News4 Today LIVE this morning and spoke to us about his upcoming show in Nashville.
Ticket holders will not have to take any action to receive a full refund.
"In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part. I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long and I don't want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore. As far as Nashville, we are looking for a make up date from the July rain out and though this is not COVID related, to make them wait makes me sad, as well. So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us," Garth Brooks.
Severe thunderstorm warnings caused the Brooks concert on July 31 to be postponed.
"The joy I have seen in everyone's faces as live music returns has been more than worth our constant diligence to maintain safety protocols not only for the fans, but for our band, the crew and the hard working staff in these stadiums. Their dedication to safety for the people who fill those seats has been a miracle to watch and a blessing to receive. I am truly grateful."
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Severe thunderstorm warnings caused the Garth Brooks concert to be put on a weather delay Saturday night, leaving thous…
A spokesperson for the tour said they are continuing "to monitor the virus' impact and watch how schools, sports, and other entertainment entities are handling this stage of the pandemic."
"I'm sincerely hoping we are back on tour before the year's end. With that said, the most important thing to me is fulfilling my end of the Stadium Tour by making sure every show is doable before putting tickets on sale (that is why we pulled the Seattle on sale) and making sure the environment these people are trading their time and money to put themselves into is not only the best experience ever, but also the safest one we can provide," Brooks said.
Country star Garth Brooks said he will be reassessing whether to continue his stadium tour because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
