NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Country Music Icon Garth Brooks has broken the entertainment record for Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

On Friday, his concert broke the entertainment record for the stadium in 75 minutes. Brooks is performing his first-ever show at Nissan Stadium in Nashville next month.

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. for the July 31st concert and will be available on Ticketmaster. Tickets were still available as of 11:30 a.m.

YES!!!!! TENNESSEE!!!!You have MORE than showed up!!! This is going to be FUN!CRAZY FUN!!!! Thank you!!! love, g #GARTHinNASHVILLE — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 25, 2021

The Garth Brooks Stadium Show is coming home to NASHVILLE! ON SALE happens in 7 minutes https://t.co/QFQKNte63Q #GARTHinNASHVILLE -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/WJOFvXDHZA — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 25, 2021

Brooks spoke with us earlier this week about going back to performing during a pandemic. He says he's inviting fans who feel safe to come out and have a great time at the show.

"Of course the main goal, as always, is they leave that stadium loving each other more than they came," he said smiling.

Governor Bill Lee released a statement encouraging fans to break an attendance record at Nissan Stadium for the show.

When asked about how many fans he hopes to play for, Brooks said attendance is only just a number.

"It could be one, it could be 100,000, it doesn't matter to me. It's still all about connection. That one-on-one thing so you never know. You don't play for the numbers, you go out there and play for the music and whatever happens, happens," Brooks said.

