NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Country superstar Garth Brooks announced Wednesday that he's about to embark on a North American stadium tour.
The first two stops of the tour will be at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, and The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, MO.
Concert dates and ticket information have not been released yet, but Brooks said tickets for five of the shows will go on sale before Christmas.
Brooks will have new band members and a new stage for the tour.
He will be playing the first-ever live concert at Notre Dame Stadium this Saturday. The concert will be turned into a TV special and will air on Dec. 2.
Brooks' last tour with his wife, Trisha Yearwood, consisted of 390 concerts spanning 79 cities. The tour sold more than 6.3 million tickets, making it the biggest North American tour in history.
Announcing the Stadium Tour!!! Get ready for GAME DAY across North America!!! love, gFor all details, go here: https://t.co/oLToGeqV9F pic.twitter.com/vfl8QfSDtW— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) October 17, 2018
