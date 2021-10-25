NASHVILLE (WSMV) - After selling out two nights at the Ryman Auditorium, Garth Brooks has added another show in November for Nashville.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 29 for an intimate show at the Opry House on November 18. The show will be at 7 p.m.
This show was added after tickets sold out in a matter of minutes for two shows at the Ryman Auditorium November 19 and 20.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at this link here.
