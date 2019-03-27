BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV)
A garbage truck is a total loss after it burned in the middle of a neighborhood on Wednesday.
The truck caught fire just before 9 a.m.
Crews are investigating how the fire started.
A hazmat team was called to the scene as a precaution.
