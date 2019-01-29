NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A member of the Gangster Disciples and at the center of a previous News4 I-Team investigation has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection to the murder of a rival gang member in Clarksville.
Investigators indicted 33-year-old Rex Andrew Whitlock, also known as Stackhouse, in June 2017 on federal drug conspiracy charges and subsequently indicted him on federal racketeering charges, murder in aid of racketeering, and the use of a firearm resulting in death.
Whitlock pleaded guilty in early January to the charges.
According to court records, Whitlock and other members of the Gangster Disciples waited outside Dodge’s Chicken, a gas station in Clarksville, in the early morning hours of September 1, 2007. Whitlock and other Gangster Disciples then followed a member of the rival Bloods gang as he left Dodge’s Chicken and drove down Tobacco Road in Clarksville, at which time Whitlock shot and killed him.
