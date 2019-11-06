SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - Surveillance video released to Smokey Barn News shows someone stealing games at Gamestop.
The men can be seen in the video using a tool to de-activate the locks. Another person is in the store trying to keep the clerks busy.
The suspects put all the stolen items in a bag and left the store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.