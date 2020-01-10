GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - While many people willl prepare for storms to roll into Middle Tennessee tonight, many homeless have no place to go. One Sumner County woman made it her mission to help in an area few shelter options.
During January and February for the the last three years, Deborah Alston has turned the First Baptist Church's gym in Gallatin into a makeshift homeless shelter.
"As many churches as we have in Sumner County there’s no reason for us not to have a homeless shelter," said Alston. "We have almost 80 to 100 homeless here in the Gallatin and Hendersonville area."
She says after trying for years she too it upon herself to start a program. She worked with the church's pastor to find a space, opening the shelter in the gym on Friday nights from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday with a small supply of donated items.
"I try to get them to come especially when the weather is real real bad," Alston said. "We still gunna make sure you eat."
She leaves at nine o'clock to pick up as many homeless as she can and delivers food to those who won't come back to the church.
This year, Alston says almost 20 blow up mattresses were donated for people to sleep on.
Alston says she works with others to deliever food to people suffering from homelessness throughout the year when the shelter is not running.
She says its going to take even more people in the city of Gallatin, Sumner County and more in the community to help the growing homeless population.
"It really bothers me that we have whole families that’s in cars it’s really a bad situation," said Alston. "If you’ll get them to here us we’ll take care of them because they are the least of these."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.