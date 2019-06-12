GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - The City of Gallatin wants residents to get involved in planning for its future.
City leaders are hosting a “Plan Gallatin” lawn party next week to talk to the community and get input on the city’s growth.
Topics will include things like traffic, retail and land use.
There will be live music and snacks at the event, to be held June 18 from 5-7 p.m. on the lawn of Gallatin City Hall.
