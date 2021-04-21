GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - If spring really is the rainy season a Navy veteran from Gallatin won’t have to worry about getting wet anymore. News4 Terry Bulger shows us.
“Yah I was in Viet Nan all our boys were fighting over there”, Gallatin’s Willie Brown said.
50 years from his service to country, Brown got some service from Tennessee.
A free roof valued at $12,000, in his words it’s all a dream come true he voiced his appreciation more than a dozen times.
The effort a tag team combo of do-gooders.
Habitat for Humanity, as well as materials donated by Owens Corning and for free the workers from My Roofing Crew in Springfield.
His Leaking badly any time it rained or snowed water pouring into his house.
The crew here works fast, started at sun up and plans to be finished before sundown. All something they didn’t have to do. Guaranteeing Mr. Brown won’t need to closely watch the skies anymore. Terry Bulger News 4 Nashville
