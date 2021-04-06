Homeowners in Sumner County are upset with the potential new home development saying their road can't handle the traffic. The back and forth has been going on for a year and a half. Our Justin Beasley is in Gallatin to tell us why neighbors think it would be a bad idea.

GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Small country roads are struggling to keep up with the growth occurring in Gallatin. Douglas Lane residents are stepping up to ensure the safety of their roads.

Douglas Lane in Gallatin is a country road, with multiple 90-degree turns. Some parts are only as wide as 16 and a half feet.

The roads here are narrow. "Lots of mailboxes get knocked out all the time," Douglas Lane resident Scott Goodwin said.

Tonight, the new Twin Eagles subdivision, which plans to add 171 homes to its existing 500, could be annexed to the city of Gallatin from Sumner County.

It would connect the subdivision to Douglas Lane, and it's the last thing neighbors on Douglas Lane want to see.

"It can't handle traffic we have now much less 700 homes that they want connect to and overflow traffic if that's an issue as well," Goodwin said of the extra homes being built in the two-mile radius surround Douglas Lane.

Douglas Lane is a three-mile road separated between HWY 25 and TN 109. 

"We've turned in petitions from signed by every person that lives on this road," Victoria Hagen said. "It's dangerous. There is going to wind up being a wreck and someone is going to get killed."

Douglas Lane still belongs to the county and they have no plans to widen the road.

"I respect growth," Goodwin said. "My biggest challenge is that no one wants to take responsibility to keep this a safe road."

Even though the Gallatin planning commission did not approve the project due to safety issues, Gallatin council member Eileen George doesn't see any issues in the future.

"(The developer) Randy Jones, he only builds maybe about 30-35 homes a year," George said. "He is not going to impact to such a level that it is going to create an immediate traffic issue."

The six city council members will vote for the final approval in a meeting that begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

If it's split Mayor Paige Brown will make the final decision.

