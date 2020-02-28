GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) – The Gallatin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspect(s) wanted in connection to a burglary that happened in the 400 block of South Water Ave.
Police say on Monday, a male suspect entered and robbed a business. He is described as being between 5’8-6’0 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a white hoodie style pullover, a dark colored windbreaker style jacket with camouflage print on the upper back and a beanie style hat.
Police also say the occupants in the car pictured below are also wanted for questioning.
The car is described as a dark colored 1996-2000 Oldsmobile Cutlass or Chevrolet Malibu.
Anyone with information should call the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.