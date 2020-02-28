GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) – The Gallatin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspect(s) wanted in connection to a burglary that happened in the 400 block of South Water Ave.

Police say on Monday, a male suspect entered and robbed a business. He is described as being between 5’8-6’0 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a white hoodie style pullover, a dark colored windbreaker style jacket with camouflage print on the upper back and a beanie style hat.

Police also say the occupants in the car pictured below are also wanted for questioning.

Gallatin Suspect Vehicle.JPG

The car is described as a dark colored 1996-2000 Oldsmobile Cutlass or Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information should call the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.  

 

