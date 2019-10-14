GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - The Gallatin Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy with autism.
Police say Sean Cummings was reported missing Monday morning. He was last seen in his apartment at Stoneridge apartments at about 11 p.m. Sunday.
Sean was last seen wearing blue pajama pants, a white t-shirt, gray sweatshirt and was possibly carrying a black backpack. He is 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs about 100 pounds.
Anyone with information should call Gallatin Police at 615-452-1313.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.