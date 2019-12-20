GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Gallatin Police Department are searching for an armed robbery suspect.
Officers responded to the Coachs' Corner Market on the 1100 block of Long Hollow Pike on Thursday night for a call of a robbery.
The victim told police that the suspect was armed and held them at gunpoint, taking an undetermined amount of money.
The suspect is described as a black male, tall and slender build, dressed in dark pants and a t-shirt.
Anyone with any information about this case or any other case can call the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.
