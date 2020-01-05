GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Police in Gallatin are asking for the public's help in identifying an accused convenience store thief.
They say the man pictured on surveillance video allegedly stole items from the Sudden Service on Airport Road around 11 p.m. Saturday.
The suspect reportedly left the store towards Coles Ferry Road on foot.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Gallatin Police at 615-452-1313.
