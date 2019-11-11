NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Gallatin Police reserve officer was arrested by Metro Police over the weekend for reportedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend.
On Sunday around 3 p.m., a Metro Police officer spoke with a victim in the parking lot of the Madison police precinct who said she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, 24-year-old Hector Hernandez Becerra, during a previous incident. She did not initially report it to officers because she was concerned with the injuries her current boyfriend received in the fight.
The victim said her and her current boyfriend were at Plaza Mariachi on Nolensville Pike around midnight Sunday sitting at a table inside the bar when Hernandez Becerra was trying to get her away from the table to talk.
Emotions reportedly escalated and both the victim and her boyfriend were trying to leave when Hernandez Becerra threw her to the floor and continued to punch her current boyfriend about eight times in the face.
Hernandez Becerra is charged with domestic assault and was booked into jail on $2,500 bond.
Gallatin Police released a brief statement regarding Hernandez Becerra saying he was a full time employee with the sheriff's office and worked as a correctional officer.
We're aware of the incident and he has been suspended with GPD.
EDITORS NOTE: An earlier version of this article noted Hernandez Becerra as a police officer. This has been corrected to reflect his status as a reserve officer with Gallatin Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.