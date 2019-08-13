GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - The Gallatin Police Department will partner with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its "Booze It and Lose It" campaign beginning Aug. 16 and ending Sept. 2.
This initiative surrounds the Labor Day holiday and will coincide with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign in order to increase impaired driving enforcement nationwide.
Gallatin Police will be aggressively patrolling the city to find impaired drivers. There will be a zero tolerance approach to drivers appearing to be under the influence of alcohol and/or other drugs.
A single DUI conviction for a first time offender in Tennessee may include expensive fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment, and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in the offender's vehicle.
Police hope increased sobriety checkpoints and high visibility enforcement will drastically reduce the amount of drunk driving crashes, injuries and fatalities this year.
