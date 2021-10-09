NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Gallatin Police are alerting people to a potential police impersonator who reportedly pulled over a woman’s vehicle on Monday.
On October 4, Gallatin Police say a female was pulled over near Cambridge Farms by a white Crown Victoria that displayed “blue and red flashing lights” from the car’s visor. The driver of the Crown Victoria is reported to have exited the car and approached the pulled-over vehicle.
Gallatin Police said they have identified the driver of the Crown Victoria and the investigation remains active.
The Gallatin Police would like anyone with information regarding this incident or a similar event to contact the department and request to speak with the on-duty supervisor.
