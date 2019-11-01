GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) -- A Gallatin Police Officer is awake and alert after he was seriously injured at the intersection of Highway 109 South and S. Water Ave.
Gallatin Police say Officer Daniel Green was hit by a vehicle at the intersection Friday afternoon. They are currently investigating the incident.
He was transported to Tristar Skyline hospital where he is awake and alert, according to Gallatin Police department.
While the injured officer was assisting as backup to another officer, the injured officer was struck by another vehicle. No word yet on how the incident happened.
