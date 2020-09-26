GALLATIN, TENN (WSMV) - Gallatin Police are looking for Cayla Ann Schneider.
She has warrants for 4 counts of burglary, 3 counts of theft under $1,000, and 1 count of theft over $1,000.
She is believed to be in a dark blue 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe with TN tag 7N42V3.
While the body of the Hyundai is dark blue, the hatch is a maroon color.
If you have information where Schneider is, you are asked to call the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313
