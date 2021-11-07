GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Police in Gallatin asks for the public's help locating a Kentucky man in connection with a missing person's case.
Gallatin Police are working with the Beaver Dam Police Department in Ohio County Kentucky, locating Jacob Clare. Police said Jacob Clare left his home with his 16-year-old niece Amber Clare late Friday night or early Saturday morning.
Police said he was on his way to drop off his son, Noah, to his family. However, police said he never showed up.
Police said Jacob Clare was last seen driving a Subaru Outback. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Gallatin Police Department at 452-1313.
