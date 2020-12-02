GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - UPDATE: The missing runaway juvenile, Isaac Brown, has been located.
ORIGINAL STORY: Gallatin Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing runaway juvenile.
Officials say in a Facebook post on Wednesday the juvenile, Isaac Brown, was last seen in the Cambridge Farms subdivision wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a black beanie.
Police are using bloodhounds to help track Brown down.
If you know where he is or have any information, call the police at (615) 452-1313.
