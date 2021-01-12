GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - The Gallatin Police Department announced today that K-9 Officer Tango will be retiring. 

Gallatin Police K-9 retires

The department says that Tango will live now get to live out his golden years with his former handler and his family. 

Gallatin Police Officer K9 Tango retires

Gallatin Police also announced that a new K-9, Milo, would be joining the ranks with his handler, Officer McCurry. 

Officer Milo with the Gallatin Police Department

