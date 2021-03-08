GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - The Gallatin Police are investigating a shooting between two men on Hull Circle.
The officers responded to the report and arrived at the scene where multiple shell casings were recovered.
Police have identified Deontez Avent and Shaun Brawner as the two men who shot at one another before fleeing the scene. Both men have been charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and felon in possession of a firearm.
While Brawner has been arrested, police still have warrants out for Avent's arrest.
Gallatin Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting or any other case to call the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.
