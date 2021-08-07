Gallatin Police are dealing with a barricaded suspect in a home on Boles Street.
According to Gallatin PD the situation started around 6 a.m.
At approximately 6 A.M. the Gallatin Police Department responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the area of Maple and Spencer Street. Upon arrival officers found one victim. Officers then received another shots fired call in the area of Elleta Ave. A second victim was located at that location. The suspect was seen running to the area of Boles St. where the officers visually observed the suspect. This investigation is active, and the suspect is barricaded in a home on Boles.
This is a on-going situation, stay with WSMV for new details.
