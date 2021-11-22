NASHVILLE (WSMV) - New details have emerged in Amber Alert case involving Jacob Clare and his abduction of Noah and Amber Clare.

The District Attorney's office has confirmed that Marisa Henson was arrested on Monday and is being charged with criminal facilitation in regards to Jacob Clare's aggravated kidnapping charge.

Henson faces 8-12 years on this charge, according to the D.A. Ray Whitley.

After several weeks of traveling state-to-state while a search was underway for two missing children, Jacob Clare will be arraigned in a California court on December 8.

Clare is accused of abducting his son, Noah, and his 16-year-old niece and leaving Tennessee.

After an Amber Alert was issued from Tennessee to California, the three were found on Thursday.

Clare is facing several charges including sex with a minor with special circumstances, oral copulation with a victim under 18, especially aggravated kidnapping in Tennessee, aggravated kidnapping and custodial interference in Kentucky.

Clare must face his kidnapping charges in California, which call for 14 years if convicted, before he's extradited.

Clare could also be tried in Federal Court.

The children were reunited with their family on Friday and brought back to Tennessee where they were met with a crowd of people welcoming them back.