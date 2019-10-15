GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) -- Gallatin Police say 20-year-old Kevin Cortes was arrested for his involvement in the 12-year-old boy previously reported missing, and located Monday.
Police and volunteers searched for 12-year-old Sean Cummings for a number of hours Monday, eventually locating him at about 3:00pm.
Police say Cortes has been arrested on the charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and that the case is still under investigation.
