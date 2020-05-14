Stolen truck hits NES utility pole

MADISON, TN (WSMV) - A possible DUI crash in Madison early Thursday has shut down part of Gallatin Pike South. 

The wreck happened at Gallatin Pike South and Brink Haven Avenue.  

Police at the scene tell us the the crash involved a truck reported stolen and they believe it may be have DUI-related. The stolen truck smashed into a pole, downing NES power lines. 

Two people who were in the truck at the time of the crash fled the scene. 

Gallatin Pike South is currently blocked off between East Palestine Avenue and Webster Street. 

NES is on the scene repairing a broken utility pole. There are around 20 reported power outages in that area. 

This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates. 

