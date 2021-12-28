NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The need for at-home Covid-19 tests and vaccines has skyrocketed this holiday season, just as Middle Tennessee and the country see a spike in cases.
Primecare Pharmacy in Gallatin said in the last two weeks, there has been a mad dash for people getting their Covid-19 vaccines, including those receiving the first dose of the vaccine, and an increase in people trying to get their hands on at-home Covid-19 tests.
“That’s also another factor for this surge cause they [people] are coming together and plus the surge in cases which I think is triggering a small amount of fear in people,” Jeobu Peter, the Senior & Pharmacist in charge at Primecare Pharmacy said.
Peter said he was surprised with the increase in people trying the vaccine, he was surprised to see some people getting the first dose of the vaccine.
“These last two weeks I have seen many first vaccines coming in,” Peter said.
“At least better late than never,” he added.
No matter what shot in the arm it is, more vaccinations is what the independent pharmacy has seen in the last two weeks, doing about 30 vaccinations a day.
“Compared to the previous two weeks; say the last two weeks in November, we only used to do 3 days a week vaccination and each day will be 15 or maybe 10 a day. And most of them were booster vaccines not even the first ones,” Peter said.
Vaccines aren’t the only thing in high demand that the pharmacy is dealing with.
“The last two days have been crazy. Last week Monday people coming from Hendersonville, Goodletsville; phone calls every single time people asking do you have test kits,” Peter said.
Because of the demand for COVID-19 at-home test kits, Peter has had to make changes at his store.
“Up until last week, I was not putting any limit. You need 10, I give you 10, but starting this week, I had to set a limit. 2 per person.,” Peter said. “And I’m almost running out too. And I can’t get it because we tried the wholesalers; there is not enough test kits for everybody,” he added.
Primecare Pharmacy says its doing what it can to meet the needs while dealing with being short staffed.
“We have short staff issues of course. most times we stay late, try to finish up the work and go home and this vaccination toll has been added on top of what we do on a regular basis . So it has been a little cumbersome for us,” Peter said.
“People have been very cooperative. They understand. I have people waiting a little bit of time to get it. And they don’t mind waiting to get it. managing the traffic. I don’t want too many people at the same time in the pharmacy. So I have to make them sit in the car. So a little bit of a logical issue; logistics issue,” he added.
