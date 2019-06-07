GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) – A Sumner County teacher has been arrested on charges of aggravated sexual battery and simple assault, according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Ring, a sixth-grade teacher at Shafer Middle School in Gallatin, was arrested on Friday after sheriff’s deputies consulted with the district attorney’s office.

Gallatin middle school teacher suspended during criminal investigation Sumner County Schools has suspended a teacher without pay after parents claim he stalked or sexually assaulted five students.

Sumner County Sheriff Sonny Weatherford said Ring has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of simple assault. Bond has been set at $25,000.

Ring had been suspended by Sumner County Schools on May 17 after the families of five boys alleged he had conducted numerous private, explicit conversations with students on numerous occasions.

In petitions asking for orders of protection, parents of the five students explained in graphic terms alleged sexually explicit language and inappropriate contact with their children.

One parent said in the petition that their child “lives in fear” of Robert Ring, writing, “Ring should be arrested. These boys will live in fear until that day.”

Another parent claimed, “Ring would speak on sexual activities.”

All five parents checked the box on the petition that said, “the respondent has sexually assaulted me.”